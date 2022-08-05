Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $556,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,487,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RTX. Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $92.64. 69,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,525,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $136.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.48. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

