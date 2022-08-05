Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $471,000 Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,811 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,258,308,000 after purchasing an additional 397,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,713,579,000 after acquiring an additional 33,499 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,520,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,003,000 after buying an additional 478,553 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after buying an additional 1,374,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,276,000 after buying an additional 53,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.8 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $10.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $296.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,254 shares of company stock worth $45,899,243 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Maxim Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.



