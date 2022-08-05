Andesa Financial Management Inc. Acquires 142 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,227 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Best Buy by 39.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 77.9% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.30. 51,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.25. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze bought 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $503,201.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,334. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

