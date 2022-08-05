Analyzing Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) and UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) and UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Cadence Design Systems has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UiPath has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cadence Design Systems and UiPath’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Design Systems $2.99 billion 17.01 $695.96 million $2.79 66.52 UiPath $892.25 million 13.00 -$525.59 million ($0.77) -27.65

Profitability

Cadence Design Systems has higher revenue and earnings than UiPath. UiPath is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Design Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Cadence Design Systems and UiPath’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Design Systems 23.61% 32.06% 19.87% UiPath -42.95% -18.47% -14.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cadence Design Systems and UiPath, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Design Systems 0 4 6 0 2.60 UiPath 0 2 13 0 2.87

Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus price target of $189.30, indicating a potential upside of 2.00%. UiPath has a consensus price target of $34.35, indicating a potential upside of 61.36%. Given UiPath’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UiPath is more favorable than Cadence Design Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of UiPath shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of UiPath shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems beats UiPath on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification. The company also provides digital IC design and sign off products, including Genus logic synthesis and Joules RTL power solutions, as well as Modus software solution to reduce systems-on-chip design-for-test time; physical implementation tools, such as place and route, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for silicon manufacturing. In addition, it offers custom IC design and simulation products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and radio frequency designs; and system design and analysis products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages, as well as to analyze electromagnetic, electro-thermal, and other multi-physics effects. Further, the company provides intellectual property (IP) products comprising pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customer's ICs; and verification IP and memory models to emulate and model the expected behavior and interaction of standard industry system interface protocols. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company serves 5G communications, aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial and healthcare, mobile, consumer, and hyperscale computing markets. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About UiPath

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc. provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform combines artificial intelligence with desktop recording, back-end mining of both human activity and system logs, and intuitive visualization tools, which enables users to discover, analyze, and identify processes to automate in a centralized portal; offers low-code development environments that allows users in an organization to create attended and unattended automations without any prior knowledge of coding; deploys robots in highly immersive attended experiences or in standalone, unattended modes behind the scenes, and can leverage native connectors built for commonly used line-of-business applications; offers centralized tools designed to manage, test, and deploy automations and ML models across the enterprise; allows customers to manage long running processes that orchestrate work between robots and humans; and enable users to track, measure, and forecast the performance of automation in their enterprise and help businesses ensure compliance with business standards. In addition, the company provides maintenance and support for its software, as well as professional services, such as training and implementation services to facilitate the adoption of its platform. It serves banking, healthcare, financial services, and government entities. UiPath Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.