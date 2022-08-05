Analysts Offer Predictions for Kennametal Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Kennametal in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kennametal’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $530.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.09 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.56.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $26.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16. Kennametal has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,739,000 after buying an additional 790,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,588,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,320,000 after buying an additional 98,829 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,999,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,813,000 after buying an additional 133,553 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,955,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,130,000 after buying an additional 242,655 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,845,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,177,000 after buying an additional 35,719 shares during the period.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

