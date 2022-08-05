Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,432 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $62,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $736,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Analog Devices by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 238,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,895,000 after buying an additional 54,330 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 111,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.79.

ADI stock opened at $176.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.93 and a 200-day moving average of $158.59. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,236 shares of company stock worth $4,360,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

