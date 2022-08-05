Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 51.07% and a negative return on equity of 24.01%.

Shares of AMPL stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,470. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $87.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 1,972.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 526,191 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amplitude by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amplitude by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 88,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amplitude by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Amplitude by 933.4% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 49,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMPL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

