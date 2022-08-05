Amphenol Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

Amphenol has a payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amphenol to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $77.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.11 and its 200-day moving average is $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.