Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AMRX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.43. 31,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,310. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $497.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.68 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 53.73% and a net margin of 0.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

