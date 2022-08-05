AMLT (AMLT) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

AMLT (AMLT) traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 4th. AMLT has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $202.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AMLT has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One AMLT coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,153.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003901 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00128483 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00032866 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

AMLT Coin Profile

AMLT is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 392,735,243 coins. The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token.

Buying and Selling AMLT

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

