Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues Earnings Results

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen updated its FY22 guidance to $17.00 to $18.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $17.00-$18.00 EPS.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.94. The stock had a trading volume of 121,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Amgen has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.75.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 76.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $200,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

