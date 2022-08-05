Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Amgen were worth $32,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.37. 116,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The firm has a market cap of $131.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.75.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.38%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.