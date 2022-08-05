Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.30. 73,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,541. The firm has a market cap of $131.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 76.38%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

