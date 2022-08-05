AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.46-5.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42. AMETEK also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.46-$5.54 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.13.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.3 %

AMETEK stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.81. The stock had a trading volume of 22,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,114. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.57. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.72%.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in AMETEK by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

