AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.
AMETEK has a payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AMETEK to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.
AMETEK Stock Down 0.5 %
AMETEK stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Institutional Trading of AMETEK
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.
AMETEK declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
AMETEK Company Profile
AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMETEK (AME)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.