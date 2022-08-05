AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. AmerisourceBergen updated its FY22 guidance to $10.90-11.10 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $10.90-$11.10 EPS.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ABC opened at $139.27 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $113.68 and a 12 month high of $167.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.15 and its 200-day moving average is $147.35.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABC shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.45.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,634,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,207,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,207,088.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,038,584 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after acquiring an additional 618,248 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 266.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 425,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,877,000 after acquiring an additional 309,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 24.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 950,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,120,000 after acquiring an additional 188,111 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 443.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 160,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,765,000 after acquiring an additional 130,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

