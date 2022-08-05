AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Holdings Trimmed by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC trimmed its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $140.15. 15,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,046. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.35. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.45.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,634,178.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,207,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,207,088.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,038,584 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

