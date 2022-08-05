AmerisourceBergen Co. (ABC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on August 29th

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

AmerisourceBergen has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to earn $11.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.2 %

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $139.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $113.68 and a 12 month high of $167.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $1,621,205.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,975,237.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,038,584 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 683.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.45.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.