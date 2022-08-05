Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Americold Realty Trust also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.00 to $1.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on COLD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.49. 1,107,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,951. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.36. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $38.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -270.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.30.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -733.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLD. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,178 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 191.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,313,000.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.