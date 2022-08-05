American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AMS opened at $2.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 million, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.95.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

