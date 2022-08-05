American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

American Homes 4 Rent has a payout ratio of 122.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

Shares of AMH traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $36.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,717. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 79.30, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,353,438.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 200,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,700. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,631,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,037,000 after purchasing an additional 134,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 34,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $40.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.74.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

