American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. American Financial Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.75-$11.75 EPS.

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.39. 955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,091. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $122.71 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

AFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $41,028.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,205.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.