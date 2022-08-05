American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

AEO opened at $12.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.12. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $35.62.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 31,932 shares of company stock worth $379,435. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robotti Robert lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 106,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,922 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.