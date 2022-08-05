American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Cut to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut American Eagle Outfitters from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $12.16 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $349,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 31,932 shares of company stock worth $379,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

