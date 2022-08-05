American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.21-$2.27 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AAT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.95. 10,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,886. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 191.04%.

AAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered American Assets Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Assets Trust from $34.50 to $25.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.25.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $337,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,065,777.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $337,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,065,777.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $38,483.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,107,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,766,284.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 111,197 shares of company stock worth $3,524,684 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. State Street Corp grew its position in American Assets Trust by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,526,000 after buying an additional 339,960 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 115.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,841,000 after buying an additional 195,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,328,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,564,000 after purchasing an additional 146,474 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 14.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 643,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 82,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 739,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,026,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

