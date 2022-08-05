América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMX traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 35,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,919. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.82. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On América Móvil

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). América Móvil had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in América Móvil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in América Móvil by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.