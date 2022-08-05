Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameren updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.95-$4.15 EPS.

Ameren Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $91.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.35. Ameren has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.02.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.51%.

AEE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.75.

In related news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,521,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 730.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 222,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,889,000 after buying an additional 195,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,597,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,575,000 after buying an additional 152,598 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

