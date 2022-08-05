AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Earns Underperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Wedbush currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $52.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $785.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 429.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 862.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.