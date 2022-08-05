AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 46.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 1.7% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 31.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $18.66 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $52.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.88.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $785.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 429.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.