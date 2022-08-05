Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $49.26

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$49.26 and traded as high as C$52.51. Altus Group shares last traded at C$52.31, with a volume of 62,848 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altus Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Altus Group from C$71.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Altus Group from C$72.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Altus Group from C$72.50 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$64.00.

Altus Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.16. The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 188.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.14.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$167.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$163.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Altus Group Limited will post 2.2599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is 214.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.58, for a total transaction of C$135,098.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,539,855.72. In related news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.58, for a total transaction of C$135,098.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,539,855.72. Also, Senior Officer James Hannon purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$31.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,167.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$95,910. Insiders have sold 6,040 shares of company stock valued at $266,706 in the last ninety days.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

Featured Articles

