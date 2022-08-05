Altman Advisors Inc. Sells 642 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Altman Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,472 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 27.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,614 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,348,492 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $299,851,000 after acquiring an additional 91,688 shares during the last quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the first quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 34,679 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cryder Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 932,251 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $207,295,000 after acquiring an additional 107,774 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,236 shares of company stock worth $8,958,728. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.28. 476,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,813,188. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on META. Raymond James lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.98.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

