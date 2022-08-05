Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.50.

AYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx Stock Performance

Shares of AYX opened at $61.60 on Friday. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $81.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average of $57.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alteryx

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.14. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 48.42% and a negative return on equity of 65.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter worth $7,590,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 15.1% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 15.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at about $3,892,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alteryx

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.