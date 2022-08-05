Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $70,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,696,262,000 after buying an additional 58,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after buying an additional 97,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,857,740,000 after buying an additional 87,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,920,776,000 after buying an additional 48,928 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total value of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,584 shares of company stock worth $11,646,684. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $118.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

