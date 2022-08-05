Alpha Quark Token (AQT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.64 Million

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00006295 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a market cap of $38.66 million and $4.64 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Quark Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,049.51 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003660 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00130862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00033505 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00064989 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,640,784 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Quark Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Quark Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Quark Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Quark Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.