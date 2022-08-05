Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALNY. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.75.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.63. 47,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,522. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.42. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $226.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

