Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given New $192.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $166.00 to $192.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded down $5.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $218.44. 48,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,522. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $226.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The business had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,754 shares in the company, valued at $263,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,382,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

