Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Tolga Tanguler Sells 1,754 Shares

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $368,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tolga Tanguler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 5th, Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $401,632.56.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $263,100.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ ALNY traded down $5.47 on Friday, hitting $218.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,480. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $226.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

