Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.51, RTT News reports. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share.

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.48. 12,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Allstate has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.68.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Allstate by 265.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 109,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,134,000 after acquiring an additional 79,260 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Allstate by 6.0% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,722,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Argus cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.58.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

