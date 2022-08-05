Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.51, RTT News reports. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS.

Allstate Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ALL traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $115.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,137. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.68. Allstate has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 118.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

Institutional Trading of Allstate

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $471,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $453,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Allstate from $132.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.58.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

