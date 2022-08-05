Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 65.55% and a net margin of 18.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of ALSN stock traded down $3.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.51. 1,842,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.84.
ALSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
