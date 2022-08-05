Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2022

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSNGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 65.55% and a net margin of 18.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN stock traded down $3.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.51. 1,842,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,223,000 after acquiring an additional 75,913 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 17.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,459,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,298,000 after buying an additional 219,634 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 796,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,289,000 after acquiring an additional 46,934 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,754,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Allison Transmission by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading

