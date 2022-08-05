Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AMOT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.18. The company had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,108. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.79 million, a P/E ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.61. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $44.70.

Allied Motion Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Motion Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

Further Reading

