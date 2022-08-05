Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.28

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.28 ($0.22) and traded as high as GBX 19.36 ($0.24). Allied Minds shares last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.23), with a volume of 54,375 shares.

Allied Minds Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £44.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Allied Minds

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

