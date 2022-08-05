Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Sets New 1-Year High at $248.00

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 248 ($3.04) and last traded at GBX 247 ($3.03), with a volume of 720435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($2.94).

Allianz Technology Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 222.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 248.13. The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 450.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allianz Technology Trust news, insider Neeta Patel acquired 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £494.86 ($606.37).

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

