Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Short Interest Update

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,210,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 10,320,000 shares. Currently, 13.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Insider Activity at Allbirds

In other news, CEO Timothy O. Brown bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allbirds

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Allbirds by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allbirds by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Allbirds by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. 26.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allbirds Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ BIRD opened at $4.96 on Friday. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $32.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Allbirds’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Allbirds will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

