Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Trading Down 9.2%

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) fell 9.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $14.09. 26,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 228,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 32.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $83,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,402.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 24,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $334,643.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 382,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,283,250.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $83,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,402.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,244 shares of company stock worth $550,488. 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Long Path Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $25,297,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,544,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,286,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,868,000 after buying an additional 623,444 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,828,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,920,000 after purchasing an additional 553,511 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,062,000. Institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Further Reading

