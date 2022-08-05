Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Barclays

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alkami Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.40.

Alkami Technology stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.11. 28,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,989. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61. Alkami Technology has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 32.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 24,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $334,643.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 382,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,283,250.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alkami Technology news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 4,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $45,329.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 24,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $334,643.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 382,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,283,250.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,244 shares of company stock valued at $550,488. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,828,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,920,000 after acquiring an additional 553,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,662,000 after acquiring an additional 92,155 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,351,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,643,000 after acquiring an additional 64,472 shares during the last quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,297,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth $18,544,000. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

