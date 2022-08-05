Algoma Steel Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASTL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.49. 28,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,257. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Algoma Steel Group has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $743.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.06 million. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 89.39% and a net margin of 24.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Algoma Steel Group will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Algoma Steel Group by 671.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 94,351 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Algoma Steel Group by 1,414.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 48,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 224,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 35,870 shares during the last quarter.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

