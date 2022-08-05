Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 65,628 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 362,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Alexco Resource to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.63 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Alexco Resource from C$3.00 to C$1.20 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Alexco Resource Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.44. The firm has a market cap of C$113.91 million and a P/E ratio of -5.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource ( TSE:AXU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexco Resource Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

