Albert Technologies (LON:ALB) Trading Up 56.9%

Albert Technologies Ltd (LON:ALB – Get Rating) was up 56.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). Approximately 833,209 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 337,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.10 ($0.06).
Albert Technologies Stock Up 56.9 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8. The company has a market capitalization of £7.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53.
About Albert Technologies
Albert Technologies Ltd. provides autonomous cross-channel artificial intelligence marketing platform in Israel and internationally. The company offers artificial intelligence-based software to brands and advertising agencies using a Software as a Service (SaaS) model. It develops and deploys algorithmic solutions to provide marketers with a self-driving solution for cross-channel campaign execution, testing, optimization, analysis, and insights.
Read More
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Albert Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albert Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.