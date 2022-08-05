Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Announces Earnings Results

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66, Fidelity Earnings reports. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Albemarle updated its FY 2022 guidance to $19.25-$22.25 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $19.25 – $22.25 EPS.

Albemarle Stock Down 1.9 %

ALB stock opened at $234.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.81, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.71. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALB. KeyCorp raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.95.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

